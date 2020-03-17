By EUobserver

French president Emmanuel Macron said France was "at war" against "an invisible and elusive enemy" [coronavirus] in a TV address on Monday. He warned people to "severely restrict movements for the next 15 days at least," limiting social contacts, and said any violation of the new regime would be "punished". He also called for a "general mobilisation" of anti-virus workers and postponed a second round of French local elections.