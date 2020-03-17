By EUobserver

Iran has temporarily freed a total of 85,000 prisoners, including political prisoners, a spokesman for its judiciary said on Tuesday, adding that the prisons were responding to the threat of a coronavirus epidemic in jails, the Guardian writes. "Some 50 percent of those released are security-related prisoners [political prisoners]. Also in the jails we have taken precautionary measures to confront the outbreak," the spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said.