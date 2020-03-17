Ticker
EU transport ministers discuss 'Green Lanes' supply routes
By EUobserver
EU transport ministers will hold an extraordinary online meeting on Wednesday, the commission said. They will discuss so-called "Green Lanes", a proposal by the commission to put in place fast-track lanes across borders for delivering supplies. As EU member states close their borders amid the outbreak, fears of cutting off supply chains have been on the rise. Air carriers also demanded swift action to help them survive.