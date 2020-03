By EUobserver

Germany has begun the process of bringing home tens of thousands of its nationals stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic, foreign minister Heiko Maas has told Deutsche Welle. "Today alone, 30 to 40 planes will take off for destinations around the world to bring back tourists," Maas said, adding that the operation would "take a few days." In Egypt alone, some 35,000 tourists are stuck. In Morocco, some 5,000.