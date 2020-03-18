By EUobserver

The British, French, German, and Turkish leaders spent 75 minutes discussing coronavirus, the war in Syria, the Libya conflict, refugees, and Turkish-EU relations, Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Tuesday. The EU and Turkey both wanted "a number of clarifications ... in order to achieve clearer and peaceful relations" on refugees going to Europe, the Elysée also said. But all sides agreed on more humanitarian aid for Syria, it added.