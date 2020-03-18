Wednesday

18th Mar 2020

EU and Turkish leaders agree more aid to Syria

By

The British, French, German, and Turkish leaders spent 75 minutes discussing coronavirus, the war in Syria, the Libya conflict, refugees, and Turkish-EU relations, Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Tuesday. The EU and Turkey both wanted "a number of clarifications ... in order to achieve clearer and peaceful relations" on refugees going to Europe, the Elysée also said. But all sides agreed on more humanitarian aid for Syria, it added.

Coronavirus

WHO: 'countries need to take their boldest actions'

The World Health Organization in Europe urged countries to lift export bans on masks and other medical supplies. "Solidarity within the country and with other countries is essential," the director of WHO Europe, Hans Henri Kluge, said on Tuesday.

Column

Taking the aether out of the EU universe

The Aether theory made a lot of sense, it was beautiful, even poetic. Its only problem was that it was wrong. There is no such thing as aether out there in the cosmos.

Coronavirus

Africa wary of European tourists spreading virus

Cases of European tourists bringing the virus to African states has roused fears of contagion, as some seek to avoid self-isolation irregardless of the pandemic caused by Covid-19.

Opinion

What does coronavirus 'Black Swan' mean for markets?

Falling demand and prices for oil and raw materials will revive the risk of deflation. The collapse in international trade and long-term rethinking of China's role as the major hub for the production of consumer goods and electronics is inevitable.

News in Brief

  1. Iran digging mass graves for coronavirus victims
  2. Germany to fly home tens of thousand tourists
  3. US: Russia, not Syria, killed Turkish soldiers
  5. Belgium tightens lockdown on Wednesday noon
  6. March EU summit to be held via videoconference
  7. EU transport ministers discuss 'Green Lanes' supply routes
  8. Euro 2020 championship postponed to 2021

