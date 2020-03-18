Ticker
Malta to stop all passengers flights from Saturday
By EUobserver
Malta announced on Wednesday that the country will stop all incoming passengers flights on Saturday, Reuters reported. Only cargo, humanitarian and repatriation flights will be allowed. As of 18 March, there are 38 cases of coronavirus and no fatalities registered in the Mediterranean island whose economy deeply depends on tourism. "Saturday will be a dark day for the local aviation industry," said Malta international airport CEO Alan Borg.