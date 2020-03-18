Ticker
Commissioners hold first online meeting
By EUobserver
The college of commissioners held their regular weekly meeting online for the first time this Wednesday, a commission spokesman said. The 27-member college meets each Wednesday in the commission's Berlaymont building. "Its a way to allow the college to operate, while minimising social contact between commissioners," Eric Mamer added. This week vice-president Frans Timmermans went into isolation after having come into contact with an infected French minister.