By EUobserver

The total confirmed cases of coronavirus surged through 200,000 on Wednesday - with many countries yet to report their figures for Wednesday. The death toll keeps increasing worldwide, while governments adopt stricter measures. Italy is the most affected country in the European Union with over 31,500 cases, followed by Spain with over 13,700 cases across the country, Germany with about 10,000 cases and France with over 7,700 cases.