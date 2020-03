By EUobserver

The vice-president of the European People's Party (EPP), Siegfried Muresan MEP, has urged the EU Commission to abolish all tariffs for protective and medical supplies, in a letter to president Ursula von der Leyen. "Abolishing tariffs is a concrete step the EU can take to help the citizens. The European Commission must not hesitate in taking any action possible to fight COVID-19," the letter reads.