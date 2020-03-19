By EUobserver

The economic and labour crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic could increase global unemployment by almost 25 million, according to a new assessment by the International Labour Organization (ILO). The ILO estimate a rise in global unemployment of between 5.3 million ('low' ) and 24.7 million ('high') from a base level of 188 million in 2019. By comparison, the 2008-9 global financial crisis increased global unemployment by 22 million.