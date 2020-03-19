Ticker
Coronavirus: Italy to extend lockdown beyond 3 April
By EUobserver
The Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte will extend the national lockdown beyond April 3, Italian media reported on Thursday. Italy is the world's second-most affected country with over 35,000 cases registered. "It is obvious the measures we have taken - whether that be shutting down much of the country's individual and business activities, or our actions regarding schools - can only be extended," he told newspaper Il Corriere della Sera.