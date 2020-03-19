Ticker
EU calls on Netflix to help reduce internet congestion
By EUobserver
The EU has held discussions with Netflix, and other operators, in a bid to reduce internet congestion, as online usage surges across Europe during the coronavirus crisis, the Guardian reports. EU industry commissioner Thierry Breton said after the meeting: "Streaming platforms, telecom operators and users, we all have a joint responsibility to take steps to ensure the smooth functioning of the internet during the battle against the virus propagation."