Ticker
Hungary to deploy military to 140 companies
By EUobserver
Hungary will deploy special military task forces to monitor the operations and safety of 140 companies providing critical services during the coronavirus pandemic, defence minister Tibor Benko said on Wednesday. He did not names companies, but said more could fall under the new measures, Reuters reported. Energy group MOL is one of them, the company confirmed. The task forces will brief the defence ministry regularly on the companies.