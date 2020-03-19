Thursday

19th Mar 2020

Ticker

UN chief: millions could die if coronavirus keeps spreading

By

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday that millions of people could die if the coronavirus keeps spreading. "If we let the virus spread like wildfire, especially in the most vulnerable regions of the world, it would kill millions of people," he said, urging G20 countries to support those countries whose healthcare systems are weaker. "Solidarity is not only a moral imperative, it is in everyone's interests," he added.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Stay informed in uncertain times

If you want to know what's happening in Europe today, independent and objective information is crucial.

Koert Debeuf

Why join today?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Coronavirus

ECB promises (almost) whatever it takes

The eurozone's central bank has promised to buy up to €750bn of government and private bonds in new pandemic counter-measures.

Coronavirus

Vast queues, as EU struggles with closed borders

Coordination among EU countries to better manage border closures amid the coronavirus outbreak is slow. So are the queues of lorries and cars waiting at some internal frontiers.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Greek island refugees in semi-lockdown

Greece has banned large pubic gatherings to curb the spread of the coronavirus, while imposing a curfew on thousands of asylum seekers and migrants living in misery in overcrowded camps, with one water tap for 1,300 people at one camp.

Coronavirus

Not easy getting 80,000 EU citizens home

Returning home has become complicated for many EU citizens - both inside and outside the bloc -as the number of travel and entry restrictions keeps growing globally in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus

Is Russia lying to WHO on virus data?

Russia has defended its credibility on coronavirus data, after Belarus said its neighbouring country was "ablaze" with infections - and the EU accused Moscow of other "lies".

Opinion

How reliable is WHO coronavirus data?

The numbers that the World Health Organisation publishes, the numbers that journalists and governments around the world refer to, are contaminated with politics. They are not useless, they tell us something, but they paint a skewed picture. How so?

News in Brief

  1. UN chief: millions could die if coronavirus keeps spreading
  2. Hungary to deploy military to 140 companies
  3. EU Brexit negotiator Barnier tests positive for coronavirus
  4. EU calls on Netflix to help reduce internet congestion
  5. Coronavirus: Italy to extend lockdown until 3 April
  6. China's Wuhan reports no new cases for first time
  7. Merkel: 'We are not doomed'
  8. Coronavirus: Up to 25m jobs might be lost worldwide

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAMaking Europe’s Economy Circular – the time is now
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  3. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us