Ticker
UN chief: millions could die if coronavirus keeps spreading
By EUobserver
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday that millions of people could die if the coronavirus keeps spreading. "If we let the virus spread like wildfire, especially in the most vulnerable regions of the world, it would kill millions of people," he said, urging G20 countries to support those countries whose healthcare systems are weaker. "Solidarity is not only a moral imperative, it is in everyone's interests," he added.