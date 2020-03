By EUobserver

Hungarian Renew MEP Katalin Cseh on Saturday said she applied to the call of the Hungarian Ambulance Services to join the fight against coronavirus as a medical volunteer. Cseh is a trained physician. "Though my life took a different direction, I believe we all should lend a helping hand if we can," she wrote on Twitter. Hungary has recorded 6 deaths, and 131 infected out of 4443 tested.