Tuesday

24th Mar 2020

Ticker

EU Commission: no comment on Hungary's virus bill

By

The EU Commission declined on Monday to comment on Hungary's draft emergency bill granting sweeping powers to prime minister Viktor Orban's government. A commission spokesman said that any emergency measure needs to be in line with EU and international obligations relating to human rights. He also added all emergency measures should be "temporary" to address particular crisis situation, bit it is for member states to take measures.

Letter

Dear EU Leaders, stand up for Europeans, now!

At the moment, Europe clearly lacks a true moral leadership and coordination to deal with this emergency. We, members of Volt Belgium, call on you to stand up and show more solidarity and unity across the EU.

Coronavirus

Hungary's Orban seeks indefinite power in virus bill

In a draft bill Hungary's ruling government seeks special powers uncontrolled by parliament, election, referendums, courts for an indefinite amount of time, rights' groups worry. The bill could be vote on within eight days.

Agenda

EU goes fully online in lockdown This WEEK

EU leaders will discuss the coronavirus reponse online, while MEPs will vote on urgent measures by email. Starting accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia will also be high on the agenda.

Coronavirus

Privacy issues arise as governments track virus

Governments are attempting to track the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic across Europe using mobile phone data. When it comes to data protection, exceptions are allowed in times of crisis but must be limited in time and scope, critics warn.

Coronavirus

Denmark: How a 'high-tax' state responds to coronavirus

Denmark's response includes financial help to freelancers and students, compensation for fixed expenses such as rent and easier access to state-guaranteed loans. But some worry even with that, two-thirds of small businesses could collapse within 10 weeks.

