Swedbank Bank, based in Stockholm, carried out €37bn of transactions with a high risk of money-laundering between 2014 and 2019, according to a report published Monday by Clifford Chance, a UK law firm hired by Swedbank. The scandal was first revealed by investigative journalists at Swedish broadcaster SVT. Swedbank was fined a record €350m fine by Swedish and Estonian regulators last week and is facing US investigation.