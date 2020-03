By EUobserver

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of people confirmed infected with coronavirus around the world has passed 350,000, of whom 15,328 have died and 100,182 have recovered, the Guardian reports. The country with the most confirmed infections remains China, with 81,496, followed by Italy, Europe's worst-hit country, with 59,138, then the US with 35,225, Spain with 33,089, and Germany with 26,220.