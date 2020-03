By EUobserver

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has appealed for a global ceasefire, in order to be able to fight the "common enemy: Covid-19." In a statement Guterres said "the virus does not care about nationality or ethnicity, faction or faith. It attacks all relentlessly. Meanwhile, armed conflict rages on around the world," adding "it's time to put armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on the true fight of our lives".