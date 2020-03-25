Wednesday

25th Mar 2020

Ticker

WHO: Tokyo Olympic Games at risk

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that the coronavirus pandemic is "accelerating" as there are over 300,000 cases registered worldwide, Reuters reported. WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, urged G20 countries to boost production of medical supplies and protective equipment. Meanwhile, the head of WHO's emergencies program, Mike Ryan, warned that Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games would not proceed if it poses a risk to athletes and spectators.

Feature

Vo' - the Italian town that defeated coronavirus

There is a place in Italy where the coronavirus has already been defeated. Its name is Vo', a small settlement of 3,000 inhabitants in the countryside of the Veneto region, about 70km from Venice.

Coronavirus

Spain prays to reach peak of pandemic this week

This week Spain hopes it may see the longed-for 'peak' of the epidemic - if measures taken so far prove to be effective in the fight against the coronavirus. Yet the government is set to extend lockdown until 11 April.

Opinion

Beijing using lack of EU 'solidarity' to seize leadership

Italy is not the only European country turning to China for help in fighting the crisis, and the Chinese authorities consistently use European requests for self-aggrandisement. Europe should be wary of being used to advance an authoritarian state's propaganda.

Letter

Dear EU Leaders, stand up for Europeans, now!

At the moment, Europe clearly lacks a true moral leadership and coordination to deal with this emergency. We, members of Volt Belgium, call on you to stand up and show more solidarity and unity across the EU.

