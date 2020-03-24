By EUobserver

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that the coronavirus pandemic is "accelerating" as there are over 300,000 cases registered worldwide, Reuters reported. WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, urged G20 countries to boost production of medical supplies and protective equipment. Meanwhile, the head of WHO's emergencies program, Mike Ryan, warned that Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games would not proceed if it poses a risk to athletes and spectators.