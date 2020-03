By EUobserver

Ceasefire violations in east Ukraine rose above the daily average for 2019 in recent days despite the coronavirus pandemic and a UN appeal for peace, international monitors from the OSCE said in their last report. There were more than 580 explosions along the contact line, the OSCE said, leaving several people injured, Ukraine added. Russia had detected 438 coronavirus cases by Monday, the WHO noted, while Ukraine reported 73.