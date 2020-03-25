By EUobserver

The UK closed shops selling "non-essential goods", playgrounds, libraries, and churches on Monday as prime minister Boris Johnson spoke of a "national emergency" due to coronavirus. Police will also enforce new rules on staying home, except for daily exercise, medical care, and essential work and shopping. France limited home-excursions to once a day, in a 1km radius, and one hour duration. The measures could last several weeks, it said.