Ticker
EU diplomats give green light to Albania and North Macedonia
By EUobserver
EU states' ambassadors have provisionally agreed to open accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia, ending months of uncertainty after France vetoed it last year. Ambassadors took the step Monday, with EU affairs ministers to discuss it Tuesday, prior to adopting the move by so-called written procedure. North Macedonia was due to hold snap elections over its EU bid in 12 April, but these were postponed due tot he virus.