By EUobserver

About 1.7bn people - one-in-five people around the world - are under lockdown and have been ordered to stay home to halt the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the Guardian reported. As of Tuesday, 378,679 cases of Covid-19 and 16,500 deaths have been registered worldwide, while 101,000 people have recovered. Meanwhile, Chinese authorities announced travel restrictions in Hubei province would be lifted this week, except for Wuhan.