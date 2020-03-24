Tuesday

24th Mar 2020

Ticker

One-in-five people are under lockdown worldwide

By

About 1.7bn people - one-in-five people around the world - are under lockdown and have been ordered to stay home to halt the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the Guardian reported. As of Tuesday, 378,679 cases of Covid-19 and 16,500 deaths have been registered worldwide, while 101,000 people have recovered. Meanwhile, Chinese authorities announced travel restrictions in Hubei province would be lifted this week, except for Wuhan.

Feature

Vo' - the Italian town that defeated coronavirus

There is a place in Italy where the coronavirus has already been defeated. Its name is Vo', a small settlement of 3,000 inhabitants in the countryside of the Veneto region, about 70km from Venice.

Coronavirus

Spain prays to reach peak of pandemic this week

This week Spain hopes it may see the longed-for 'peak' of the epidemic - if measures taken so far prove to be effective in the fight against the coronavirus. Yet the government is set to extend lockdown until 11 April.

Opinion

Beijing using lack of EU 'solidarity' to seize leadership

Italy is not the only European country turning to China for help in fighting the crisis, and the Chinese authorities consistently use European requests for self-aggrandisement. Europe should be wary of being used to advance an authoritarian state's propaganda.

Letter

Dear EU Leaders, stand up for Europeans, now!

At the moment, Europe clearly lacks a true moral leadership and coordination to deal with this emergency. We, members of Volt Belgium, call on you to stand up and show more solidarity and unity across the EU.

