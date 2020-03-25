Wednesday

25th Mar 2020

Committee of Regions launches corona platform

The European Committee of the Regions (CoR) launched on Tuesday a platform to help local and regional authorities exchange information during the coronavirus outbreak. This initiative is part of an action plan that will "allow to better targeting local communities' healthcare needs and to address the social and economic aspects of the pandemic and their impact on local and regional authorities," said the president of the CoR, Apostolos Tzitzikostas.

Coronavirus

Cybercrime rising during coronavirus pandemic

Cybercrime and cyberattacks have increased due to the coronavirus outbreak. As a result, the World Health Organization, hospitals and research centres are being targeted by organised cybercriminals - searching for information, intelligence, and systems access.

Column

Only democracy can fight epidemics

As Li Wenliang, the deceased Chinese doctor who was reprimanded for reporting on the virus, said: "There should be more openness and transparency".

Exclusive

Parliament mulls allowances for home-working MEPs

The European Parliament's internal decision making-body, the Bureau, is set to decide on whether MEPs should continue to receive a daily €323 lump sum despite working from home.

Analysis

Coronavirus: What EU can and can't do

Legal limitations means the European Commission's role when it comes to tackling the Covid-19 pandemic is broadly limited to coordination and support. It is up to member states to work together.

Podcast

Coronavirus vs Democracy

Concern is growing that emergency powers deployed to control the coronavirus pandemic will be used to erode democracy and civil rights.

News in Brief

  1. EU should 'align all' funds toward Green Deal
  2. WHO: US might become next virus epicentre
  3. Eurozone ministers fail to agree virus bailout
  4. EU joint bid for face masks could help in weeks
  5. EU parliament urges EU to evacuate Greek asylum camps
  6. Coronavirus: Italian cases could be 10 times higher
  7. EU parliament committee warns Hungary over virus bill
  8. Committee of Regions launches corona platform

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAMaking Europe’s Economy Circular – the time is now
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  3. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms

