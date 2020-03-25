Ticker
Committee of Regions launches corona platform
By EUobserver
The European Committee of the Regions (CoR) launched on Tuesday a platform to help local and regional authorities exchange information during the coronavirus outbreak. This initiative is part of an action plan that will "allow to better targeting local communities' healthcare needs and to address the social and economic aspects of the pandemic and their impact on local and regional authorities," said the president of the CoR, Apostolos Tzitzikostas.