Ticker
EU parliament committee warns Hungary over virus bill
By EUobserver
The EU Parliament's civil liberties committee warned the Hungarian government that any extraordinary measure adopted in response to the coronavirus pandemic must respect the EU's founding values. "We are aware that member states have a responsibility to take protective measures in these difficult times, but these measures should always ensure that fundamental rights, rule of law and democratic principles are protected," MEP Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar said in a statement.