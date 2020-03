By EUobserver

Eurozone finance ministers favoured opening the purse strings of the European Stability Mechanism, an anti-financial crisis fund, instead of issuing joint bonds as a way of soothing the economic fallout of the pandemic. But they did not agree either way in a two-hour videoconference on Tuesday, with the Netherlands and Germany opposed to bonds. "We still need more work," Mário Centeno, the EU's eurozone group chairman said.