By EUobserver

The EU's €37bn virus crisis fund and its long-term budget should be used to help cut CO2 emissions in line with the EU's so-called Green Deal objectives, Diederik Samsom, the head of cabinet of European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans told press on Tuesday. "We should ... align everything that we have, including the MFF [budget] into one objective, which is to make the Green Deal happen," Samsom said, Bloomberg reports.