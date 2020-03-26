Thursday

26th Mar 2020

Ticker

Putin postpones power grab as coronavirus spreads

By

Russia's April 22 public vote on a package of constitutional amendments will be postponed until after the coronavirus outbreak is under control, president Vladimir Putin said in a surprise televised address to the nation Wednesday, the Moscow Times writes. One of the amendments, already approved by parliament and the constitutional court, would reset the presidential terms and give Putin the possibility to remain president until 2036.

Coronavirus

EU leaders at odds on virus-hit economy

Italy, with the backing of France and Spain, call for substantial EU economic help, others want to see how long the outbreak will last before committing to big plans.

Analysis

How much will coronavirus hurt European democracy?

Crises, whether terrorism, migration or pandemics, do not mean that "everything goes," experts warn over the measures EU states introduced to fight the coronavirus. Health and democracy should not be seen as a binary choice.

Coronavirus

Polish MEP makes false claims on EU Parliament infections

The European Parliament's chief administrator Klaus Welle had set the record straight after a Polish MEP from the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group made false claims on Polish television on infection rates at the Brussels assembly.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus threat to EU farm seasonal workers

The restrictive measures taken by many member states to respond to the coronavirus outbreak make it difficult for EU farmers and fishermen to continue their daily work - which is disrupting the agri-food sector across the continent.

News in Brief

  1. Three billion people worldwide confined at home
  2. Spanish coronavirus death toll now higher than China
  3. Warmer weather won't kill virus, EU agency says
  5. EU should 'align all' funds toward Green Deal
  6. WHO: US might become next virus epicentre
  7. Eurozone ministers fail to agree virus bailout
  8. EU joint bid for face masks could help in weeks

