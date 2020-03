By EUobserver

Spain's coronavirus death toll has overtaken China's, climbing to 3,434, while the number of cases reach 47,610, the Guardian writes. After more than a week in lockdown, another 738 people died over 24 hours. However, officials expressed hope that the daily rise in deaths might be stabilising. "If we are not already at the peak, we are very close," said Fernando Simón, the head of Spain's health emergency centre.