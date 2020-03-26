Ticker
Three billion people worldwide confined at home
By EUobserver
With India now in lockdown, in total three billion people worldwide have to stay at home in order to avoid further spreading of the coronavirus, AFP writes. Governments of countries of all continents have installed some kind of mandatory confinement. Some countries imposed curfews, others compulsory quarantine, while other countries only gave strong recommendations to stay at home. The epicentre of the coronavirus has moved from China to Europe.