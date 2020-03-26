Ticker
EU sates drastically short of masks, ventilators
By EUobserver
EU states have just one-tenth of the ventilators, face masks and other equipment they need to fight coronavirus, according to an internal European Commission document seen by the Reuters news agency. "Commission internal estimates show that the 'traditional' supply will only be able to serve ca. 10% of the demand," it said. Waiting times for medical supplies at certain internal EU borders "went beyond 24 hours", the EU document added.