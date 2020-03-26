Ticker
WTO: economic impact of virus bigger than 2008
By EUobserver
The World Trade Organisation's chief said on Wednesday that projections show the economic downturn and job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic would be worse than the 2008 recession, Reuters reports. "This pandemic will inevitably have an enormous impact on the economy," director-general Roberto Azevedo said. "Recent projections predict an economic downturn and job losses that are worse than the global financial crisis a dozen years ago," he added.