By EUobserver

Greenpeace on Thursday called for an EU response to the coronavirus that focussed on saving lives while making society fairer, greener and more resilient to a future crisis, as EU leaders hold a videoconference. "Governments and the EU should not repeat the mistakes of the 2008 financial crisis and hand out cash to big corporate players with no strings attached," warned Greenpeace EU democracy adviser Ariadna Rodrigo.