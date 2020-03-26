Thursday

26th Mar 2020

Spanish laboratories warn China test kit 'imprecise'

Microbiology laboratories of Spanish hospitals have warned that much-awaited rapid tests for coronavirus do not work well, El País newspaper reported on Thursday. The Spanish government announced this week that 340,000 of these test kits have arrived from China - with which it was intended to do mass testing. However, the experts concluded that these tests have a sensitivity of 30 percent when it should be higher than 80 percent.

