By EUobserver

Former EU foreign affairs chief Javier Solana has appealed for EU unity on counter-pandemic measures, writing from his hospital bed in Spain after contracting Covid-19. "EU member states ... need to commit to do whatever it takes," the 77-year old said. "We must ensure that the socioeconomic landscape that emerges from this metaphorical war is in no way akin to those left behind after a real one," he added.