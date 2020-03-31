Ticker
Hungary's Orban wins rule-by-decree vote in parliament
By EUobserver
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban's government received sweeping new powers after its two-thirds majority in parliament passed a law on Monday allowing it rule by decree for an unlimited period of time. The government argues it needs the special powers to fight the coronavirus pandemic, but critics worry that Orban exploit the crisis to grab more power. The law also sets jail terms for spreading misinformation, sparking press freedom concerns.