Tuesday

31st Mar 2020

Ticker

Hungary's Orban wins rule-by-decree vote in parliament

By

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban's government received sweeping new powers after its two-thirds majority in parliament passed a law on Monday allowing it rule by decree for an unlimited period of time. The government argues it needs the special powers to fight the coronavirus pandemic, but critics worry that Orban exploit the crisis to grab more power. The law also sets jail terms for spreading misinformation, sparking press freedom concerns.

Coronavirus

Orban granted indefinite 'authoritarian' power

Ushering in a new era for Hungary - and for the EU - the central European country becomes the first to be ruled by decree, after Orban's party forced virus emergency laws through parliament.

Analysis

Italy and Spain: worst - or just first?

Italy and Spain, the most-affected countries in the EU, have tightened their response to the coronavirus outbreak - as the pair together now account for more than half of the world's death toll.

Podcast

Věra Jourová on surveillance and Covid-19

Commissioner for values and transparency, Věra Jourová, says Brussels will vet moves in Hungary to give prime minister Viktor Orbán scope to rule by decree and urges Facebook and Google to push official health advice to WhatsApp and YouTube.

Agenda

EU struggles to remain united This WEEK

EU countries continue to wrestle with economic shock of pandemic and with sharing of medical resources, posing deep questions on solidarity in the bloc.

News in Brief

  1. Globally over 780,000 cases of coronavirus, 37,000 deaths
  2. EU states losing 3% of GDP a month, IMF says
  3. Fruit pickers need to cross borders too, EU says
  4. Former Slovak minister to become EU envoy on Kosovo-Serbia
  6. Bars and restaurants remain open in Sweden
  7. EU citizens in UK risk becoming illegal
  8. Solana: EU must do 'whatever it takes'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAMaking Europe’s Economy Circular – the time is now
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  3. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms

