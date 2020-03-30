Monday

30th Mar 2020

Hungary's Orban wins rule-by-decree vote in parliament

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban's government received sweeping new powers after its two-thirds majority in parliament passed a law on Monday allowing it rule by decree for an unlimited period of time. The government argues it needs the special powers to fight the coronavirus pandemic, but critics worry that Orban exploit the crisis to grab more power. The law also sets jail terms for spreading misinformation, sparking press freedom concerns.

EU struggles to remain united This WEEK

EU countries continue to wrestle with economic shock of pandemic and with sharing of medical resources, posing deep questions on solidarity in the bloc.

Interview

How Europe coped with pandemic 100 years ago

The 1918 flu pandemic "was just another thing to put up with" for people numbed by World War One - but there were also parallels with today, a British academic says.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus crisis deepens, but solidarity booms

Despite the horrific impact of the coronavirus on the EU's economy and daily life of its citizens, solidarity is spreading across communities in all member states - with offline and online initiatives.

Coronavirus

Romania: Inside the EU's worst healthcare, as virus hits

The country's lack of investment in the medical system, widespread corruption, politically-appointed hospital managers and staff shortages (as droves of doctors and nurses left to work in other European countries), severely weakened Romania's ability to deal with an emergency.

Opinion

Pandemic is time to recognise gig economy workers' rights

Millions of gig economy workers have been left abandoned by companies during the coronavirus outbreak. Workers have complained that gloves, masks or gel have not been made available to protect their health and safety in the course of their duties.

