By EUobserver

According to data released by the Johns Hopkins University and corroborated by the World Health Organisation, the US has become the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak with more than 163,000 confirmed cases in the country and a death toll of more than 3,000. Spain has seen 7,340 coronavirus deaths, Italy 11,591. Globally, there are more than 780,000 confirmed cases and there have been over 37,000 deaths.