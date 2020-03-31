By EUobserver

Former Slovak foreign minister Miroslav Lajčák is to become the EU's new special envoy for Kosovo-Serbia talks on 2 April after member states' ambassadors give the green light, RFE/RFL reports. His task will be "comprehensive normalisation of relations" under a "legally binding agreement that addresses all outstanding issues between the parties in accordance with international law and contributing to regional stability", his draft mandate, seen by the news agency, said.