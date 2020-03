By EUobserver

The virus shutdown is costing EU states 3 percent of their GDP each month and will cause "a deep European recession this year", the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) European director Poul Thomsen has said. But "the determination of euro area leaders to do what it takes to stabilise the euro should not be underestimated," he added, referring to EU plans to ease fiscal discipline and unlock an anti-financial crisis fund.