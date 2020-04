By EUobserver

A 12-year old girl died from the coronavirus on Saturday in Belgium, Steven Van Gucht, head of the country's scientific team made public on Tuesday. He added she had no previous medical record. She attended her school classes until Friday 13 March. In China a 14-year old boy has died, in France a 16-year old girl. Spain has recorded deaths in the 10-19 age bracket, according to Reuters.