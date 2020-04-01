Ticker
Danish conservatives want Orban party kicked out of EPP
By EUobserver
The Danish Conservative People's party has called for the the expulsion of Hungary's ruling Fidesz party from the centre-right European political family, the European People's Party (EPP). "For too long we have watched the democratic decline in Budapest!," MEP Pernille Weiss tweeted. The party has sent a letter to EPP president Donald Tusk. Fidesz is suspended in EPP, but a decision on its membership was delayed earlier this year.