By EUobserver

The Danish Conservative People's party has called for the the expulsion of Hungary's ruling Fidesz party from the centre-right European political family, the European People's Party (EPP). "For too long we have watched the democratic decline in Budapest!," MEP Pernille Weiss tweeted. The party has sent a letter to EPP president Donald Tusk. Fidesz is suspended in EPP, but a decision on its membership was delayed earlier this year.