Wednesday

1st Apr 2020

Ticker

Danish conservatives want Orban party kicked out of EPP

By

The Danish Conservative People's party has called for the the expulsion of Hungary's ruling Fidesz party from the centre-right European political family, the European People's Party (EPP). "For too long we have watched the democratic decline in Budapest!," MEP Pernille Weiss tweeted. The party has sent a letter to EPP president Donald Tusk. Fidesz is suspended in EPP, but a decision on its membership was delayed earlier this year.

EU cancels April Fool's 'fake news'

The EU has called for an end to April Fool's media hoaxes to help fight Russian disinformation, but a loophole made the new measures sound like a joke.

Opinion

A coronavirus 'Marshall Plan' alone won't be nearly enough

The 1948-51Marshall Plan provided about €118bn in today's figures in American assistance to European countries. These numbers are dwarfed by prospective needs, and the needs are not just European or American - but global.

Column

Trying to think straight about coronavirus

Clear-headed thinking becomes nearly impossible under this relentless barrage of bad news and apocalyptic analysis, Ferraris writes - a state of mind he describes as "cogito interruptus".

Coronavirus

Berlin ready to airlift Greek island refugees

Berlin's justice minister Dirk Behrendt has said the city is ready to airlift up to 1,500 asylum seekers and refugees stuck on the Greek islands, as German activists collect money to pay for the evacuation.

Coronavirus

Von der Leyen criticises Hungary, but fails to mention it

The EU Commission called on member states not to trample on democratic rules in the fightback against coronavirus - without mentioning Hungary by name. It will monitor all EU countries and discuss emergency measures on Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Air pollution drops in Europe, but how long will last?

Air pollution has dramatically decreased across Europe following the coronavirus lockdown measures - although experts warn an 'emissions surge' is likely to happen as economies recover. Meanwhile, experts point out the link between air pollution and Covid-19 "underlying conditions".

News in Brief

  1. Danish conservatives want Orban party kicked out of EPP
  2. Dutch finance minister repents on virus help
  3. France to house domestic violence victims in hotels
  4. Europe sends medical goods to Iran, despite US embargo
  5. Commission sets consultation on raising 2030 climate target
  6. 12-year old Belgian girl dies of coronavirus
  7. EU commission: no 'indefinite' emergency measures
  8. Denmark plans 'gradual' return to normal after Easter

