Ticker
EU's space agency launches fund to fight coronavirus
By EUobserver
The European Space Agency, together with the Italian minister for innovation and digitalisation, launched on Wednesday funding to support projects in the field of healthcare and education - citing the contribution that space can bring to fight the coronavirus. "We believe that, in this emergency, space, now more than ever, has to be put at the service of everyone," said Giorgio Saccoccia, president of the Italian space agency.