By EUobserver

"Exploiting the pandemic to create a state ruled under a permanent exception is ... morally unacceptable," Donald Tusk, the head of the centre-right EPP party, said in a letter to members, referring to steps taken by Hungary's authoritarian prime minister Viktor Orban, also an EPP member. Some 13 EU states - including France, Germany, Spain, the Benelux, and the Nordic states - said the same in a joint statement Wednesday.